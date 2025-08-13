AFC team linked to Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin should receive considerable free agent interest from many teams ahead of the 2026 season if he hits the open market.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine listed the New England Patriots as an option for McLaurin in free agency.
"The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract this offseason. The deal will cost the club $8.7 million this year, but that number balloons to $26.5 million next year. They would only have to pay out $8 million in dead cap if they move on from it, though. That could open up quite the budget to target a younger receiver on the market next season," Ballentine wrote of the Patriots' fit for McLaurin.
"It feels more and more likely Terry McLaurin will be available if the Commanders don't work out an extension with him soon. He has proved himself as a producer even when Washington had subpar quarterback play before Jayden Daniels. He would do wonders for Drake Maye's progression."
Patriots could sign Terry McLaurin
The Patriots are in Maye's rookie contract, which means they are one of the teams that can openly spend on positions outside of the quarterback.
If the Commanders were to move on from McLaurin, however, it would likely come in the form of a trade so the team can get something in return for him.
The only way in which McLaurin would be a free agent next spring is if the wide receiver had a 180-degree change in how he felt about a long-term contract or just played out the final year of his deal in losing the negotiation.
Then, the Commanders would need to not place the franchise tag on him. That's something the Commanders should be willing to do if contract negotiations continue to stay the same as they have been for the past several months.
