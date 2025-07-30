Washington Commanders QB reveals his two-part plan for getting better
For players on the Washington Commanders’ roster, the offseason presents an opportunity to heal, rest, and really focus on individual plans for getting better before the next season.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels entered his first NFL offseason in a better position than most, and after leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, there weren’t a whole lot of holes in his game to begin with.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t areas he could get better in as he looks to take Washington another step forward this season, and he spent much of his offseason looking for physical and technical improvements to add to his game in 2025.
Adding armor for the NFL season
Given his dual-threat style of play, it made sense for Daniels to prepare his body for the punishment defensive players love to dish out to quarterbacks.
While he escaped his rookie season relatively unscathed, the quarterback’s efforts were focused on being “able to soften the blow as much as possible,” Daniels says. “That helps out because obviously those guys might get a good shot on you and they weigh a lot more than I do. So, just be able to try to build more muscle to absorb those hits.”
Refining the mechanics
While he was busy adding to the frame he entered the NFL with, he was also deconstructing and reconstructing his functional mechanics.
Starting with his footwork, Daniels says that is where he wanted to improve the most, and he began his efforts as the offseason began.
As most do, his personal quarterback coach worked on several areas of his game to ensure he has all the tools necessary to build on top of his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.
His focus in the workouts was to “always focus on footwork, and just my control within the pocket, maneuvering, keeping my eyes down field, putting myself in different situations where I might have to try to emulate breaking a tackle, breaking the sack, keeping my eyes down field and still getting my feet under me, making throws.”
Putting it all together
The added muscle will help Daniels endure the stresses of another full NFL season, with another trip to the postseason expected. The focus on his mechanics will give him a better shot at repeating his success and deliver the ball to his weapons, both returning and new.
It was a dual-track offseason for the league’s newest dual-threat phenom, and it may be enough to give the Commanders a pair of postseason runs to start Daniels’ career that will only further feed into the excitement surrounding the quarterback and Washington football.
READ MORE: A Commanders legend is finally being immortalized
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels sets tone for Commanders in training camp
• Commanders OT reveals thoughts after start of rookie training camp
• Can Commanders' Jayden Daniels avoid sophomore slump?