Raiders acquire Commanders star Terry McLaurin in mock trade
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still without a contract, and that makes his future up in the air in the nation's capital.
Should he remain unsigned for much longer, McLaurin could be involved in trade talks with teams in need of a wide receiver.
FOX Sports contributor David Helman suggested a trade that would send McLaurin to the Las Vegas Raiders.
McLaurin to the Raiders?
"Talk about a big swing for a team that hasn’t had a lot to get excited about. The Raiders are already in decent shape for Geno Smith’s first season," Helman wrote.
"Brock Bowers is a star, and Ashton Jeanty should be one soon. Jakobi Meyers is a solid receiver, but Vegas still needs to upgrade its receiver room. Rather than take your chances in the draft, why not ship a pick or two to Washington and lock in McLaurin for the rest of his prime? Make fun of me if you want, but a Raiders skill group of McLaurin, Bowers, Jeanty and Meyers might be the best in the AFC West."
Helman reiterates that he thinks a contract extension agreement will come into fruition between McLaurin and the Commanders.
It's clear that a new deal needs to get done, but what we learned in training camp is that McLaurin has a bit of bite in his bark. He wants a new contract, and he isn't afraid to hold out to get it. People may have thought that McLaurin would be incessantly loyal, but his mandatory minicamp holdout proved otherwise.
That could put a little bit of pressure on the Commanders front office to strike, but for now, the two sides remain apart in negotiations.
