Dan Quinn Details Commanders' 'Versatile' Rushing Attack
The Washington Commanders have done a complete 180-degree turn from a year ago as it pertains to the franchise outlook. From being 4-13 and a rebuilding team, the Commanders are currently 7-2 through nine games with a real chance to win the NFC East.
The arrival of rookie quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels has made a large impact on the team, but the positives on the team go far beyond that.
First-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn brought offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury onto his staff as the two needed to revive their respective coaching careers in their current roles.
Kingsbury coaching a dual-threat quarterback like Daniels has helped him build a versatile scheme that goes far beyond quarterback talent. The rushing attack really sets the Commanders apart as they've gotten off to such a strong start.
Quinn broke down how the squad finds so much success on the ground after the team defeated the New York Giants during Week 9.
“Probably the versatility of it. There's gap schemes, there's zone schemes, and then defending us is really all 11 as the quarterback has a factor in this too on plays that could be designed option plays coming out of it," Quinn said. "Whether it's a design run to run or a design run that turns into a pass. And so, I think those are the big ones."
Using a little bit of everything in the rushing attack is made possible when having a dual-threat quarterback like Daniels combined with a versatile running back room that has the talent capable of executing on different schemes.
Adding the RPO, among other option plays, comes down to the decision-making of Daniels, too, as his ability to process the game quickly allows him to do such a thing.
The RPO is a form of an option, different than a zone read where it's run to run. The RPO is basically the same thing, it's just an option and I can throw it if this look is there," Quinn continued. "So, I think those are some of the significant parts of it where it's all 11, you have to be able to defend the quarterback runs, and then mixing in pullers and gap schemes with it, it's a lot.”
