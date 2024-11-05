How Dak Prescott’s Absence Affects the Commanders’ Game Plan for the Cowboys Matchup
The Washington Commanders are three weeks from facing their old NFC East Division rival Dallas Cowboys but already there's big news in that upcoming matchup coming from the opponent side of things.
While the Commanders were beating the New York Giants this past Sunday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left his team's Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter with what was described as a hamstring injury.
In his postgame presser, Prescott said, “I felt something pull. I felt something I’ve never felt." But he also said it would take a lot for him not to be on the field. It appears that something has happened and not only will the quarterback not be on the field this weekend, he likely won't be on the field to face Washington in Week 12 either.
During his weekly appearance on radio station 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones said the team is 'likely' to place Prescott on injured reserve.
If the likely move is made official it means Prescott would have to miss at least four games before being eligible to return to the active roster. Game three of that stretch if it happens this week would be the November 24th matchup against the Commanders in Northwest Stadium.
This means that - barring an injury to him too - Washington would face Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush instead.
Rush has six career starts currently and has appeared in 30 games over the past eight seasons including 2024.
He has a career 60 percent completion rate and has thrown nine career touchdowns to six interceptions while being sacked 11 times. Rush has a 5-1 record as a starter with wins against division rivals like the Giants and Commanders and a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2022.
In that same season, Rush got the Week 4 start against Washington and led the Cowboys to a 25-10 win with 223 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Dallas will surely look a bit different on offense with Rush in place of Prescott, and the question arises now if the team will try to create a package using third quarterback Trey Lance's athleticism to their advantage.
Fortunately for the Commanders, assuming this move is made official this week, the team will get two games of tendencies and tape to see just how different the Cowboys are with Rush instead of Prescott.
Things could get worse for Dallas, but not much, as its offense is already ranked 22nd in total offense per play, 19th in third-down percentage, 31st in red zone offense, and 23rd in scoring with 21.4 points scored per game.
