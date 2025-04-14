Super Bowl winning coach says Commanders' Jayden Daniels is 'really scary'
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels turned many heads during his first NFL season, which ended in him winning the league's Rookie of the Year award.
Among those impressed by Daniels is Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who had kind words for the Washington quarterback.
Sean McVay praises Jayden Daniels
"The way he was playing the position, it sure looks sustainable," McVay told ESPN's John Keim at the annual NFL owner's meeting in March h/t Rams Wire contributor Tyler Greenawalt.
"He has that swagger, that confidence, that enjoyment with competing ... the smile, the ability to be totally immersed in the moment. That's one of the things I loved about watching him. I don't see that changing. ... He's going to be really scary for a long time."
Luckily for McVay and the Rams, they won't have to face Daniels and the Commanders in the 2025 season.
