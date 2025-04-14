Commander Country

Super Bowl winning coach says Commanders' Jayden Daniels is 'really scary'

Jayden Daniels is catching the eye of high-profile people from around the league after his rookie year with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels turned many heads during his first NFL season, which ended in him winning the league's Rookie of the Year award.

Among those impressed by Daniels is Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who had kind words for the Washington quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sean McVay praises Jayden Daniels

"The way he was playing the position, it sure looks sustainable," McVay told ESPN's John Keim at the annual NFL owner's meeting in March h/t Rams Wire contributor Tyler Greenawalt.

"He has that swagger, that confidence, that enjoyment with competing ... the smile, the ability to be totally immersed in the moment. That's one of the things I loved about watching him. I don't see that changing. ... He's going to be really scary for a long time."

Luckily for McVay and the Rams, they won't have to face Daniels and the Commanders in the 2025 season.

