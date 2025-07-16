Commanders bring summer surprise to local kids with special guest
Earlier this week, the Washington Commanders teamed up with one of their all-time greats to bring summer fun and football to young athletes in Washington, D.C. Commanders legend Darrell Green, in collaboration with the D.C. Housing Authority, hosted a special football clinic for 50 young athletes at Benning Terrace Recreation Center.
Meant to be a day of football, fun, and community engagement, children participated in a flag football clinic that focused on teaching the fundamentals of the sport. Participants ran through drills and learned various offensive and defensive techniques designed to sharpen their skills. Green, along with coaches and volunteers, provided hands-on instruction and plenty of encouragement.
Darrell Green, one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL and franchise history, didn’t just spend the day as a coach; he spent time interacting with the kids, answering their questions, and cheering them on throughout the day.
Adding to the summer fun was Major Tuddy, the Commanders’ energetic mascot, who made an appearance. Kids were able to dance, high five, and have plenty of photo opportunities with Major Tuddy. Beyond football, the afternoon featured a video game truck and water slides, giving everyone a chance to cool off and continue the fun.
This event added to the Commanders’ ongoing commitment to strengthening ties within the local community. Throughout the year, the team has also participated in events at several D.C. schools, further highlighting their dedication to supporting the young people who make up their fan base and the very community that proudly supports them.
