Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Jaylin Lane
The Washington Commanders continued to add to their roster during the 2025 NFL Draft. Turning their attention back to the offensive side, the Commanders used the No. 128 overall pick to add a new weapon for Jayden Daniels, drafting wide receiver Jaylin Lane out of Virginia Tech.
Lane put up impressive numbers at the NFL Combine. According to NFL.com, he finished with a 64 production score (35th among WRs) and an estimated 90 athleticism score (5th among WRs), leading to a total score of 75 (14th among WRs). Lane ran a blazing 4.34 40-yard dash, posted a 40-inch vertical, an 11-foot broad jump, and completed the 3-cone drill in 6.75 seconds, further showing his elite explosiveness. Fans pointed out how Lane’s speed will help the team's receiving room and offer another catch-and-run threat out of the slot.
"I’m a dual-threat guy. I can get open vs. man and zone. I can be a difference-maker on special teams. I’m an all-around athlete. I’m ready to showcase my speed," Lane said, according to Justin Melo of the Draft Network.com.
The pick sparked plenty of reactions across social media, with fans largely excited about the team's effort to give quarterback Jayden Daniels another target. Many fans praised the move, discussing his best attributes and how this could help the team. Here are some of the reactions:
While the fourth round doesn't always produce immediate stars, the early reactions from Commanders fans show plenty of optimism that Jaylin Lane could be a hidden gem in Washington’s 2025 draft class.
