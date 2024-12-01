Commanders Eye Playoff Push and Milestones in Week 13 Against Titans
After enduring a three-game losing streak, the Washington Commanders are determined to bounce back and secure a much-needed win in Week 13 as they host the Tennessee Titans at Northwest Stadium.
A victory would not only strengthen their playoff hopes but also push the Commanders to an 8-5 record—their best mark through 13 weeks since 1996. As they focus on staying in contention, several players are also eyeing key milestones that could make Sunday’s matchup even more significant.
With the postseason in sight and history on the horizon, here are the numbers to watch as Washington heads into Week 13:
1
Linebacker Bobby Wagner needs one tackle to secure his 13th consecutive 100+ tackle season.
Tight end Zach Ertz is one touchdown reception away from reaching 50 career receiving touchdowns. This would also tie him with Ben Coates and Kyle Rudolph (50 each) for 14th all-time in touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
Defensive lineman Daron Payne needs 1.5 sacks to break into the top 10 in Washington franchise history for career sacks.
2
Quarterback Jayden Daniels became the second rookie ever to record 250+ passing yards (275), 70+ rushing yards (74), 2 passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown in a single game during Week 12. He also became the fourth rookie quarterback in NFL history to surpass 2,500 passing yards (2,613) and 500 rushing yards (556) in a season. Additionally, Daniels has rushed for 40+ yards in five of his first six career home starts.
Austin Ekeler surpassed Arian Foster (8,873) for the second-most scrimmage yards by an undrafted running back in the common-draft era, with 8,940 career scrimmage yards. He now trails only Priest Holmes (11,134).
Though unlikely to happen on Sunday, Bobby Wagner needs 100 tackles in 2024 to join London Fletcher as the only players since 2000 to achieve 13 or more consecutive 100-tackle seasons. Fletcher accomplished this feat in 14 straight seasons (2000–2013).
As Washington prepares to face Tennessee in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium, the game marks the second half of back-to-back home games for the Commanders. They will also play consecutive home games in Weeks 16 and 17, hosting Philadelphia and Atlanta, respectively.
Bobby Wagner is also chasing two more interceptions to reach 15 for his career.
3
Austin Ekeler has recorded 50+ scrimmage yards in four of his past five games. This Sunday, he looks to extend his streak with a third consecutive game of 50+ scrimmage yards against the Titans.
Frankie Luvu is three sacks away from reaching 30 career sacks and three games shy of 100 career games played.
While unlikely to happen on Sunday, Terry McLaurin needs three touchdown receptions to reach 35 career touchdown receptions.
4
While not likely to happen on Sunday, Terry McLaurin is approaching a significant milestone. He needs 50 receptions and 900 receiving yards to become the fourth player in NFL history to reach those marks in each of his first six seasons, joining Mike Evans, A.J. Green, and Randy Moss.
Another milestone McLaurin is pursuing in 2024 is reaching 75 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards. Achieving this would make him the fourth player ever to reach those marks in five of his first six seasons, joining Torry Holt, Brandon Marshall, and Randy Moss.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. needs 433 rushing yards to reach 2,500 career rushing yards. While unlikely to happen all on Sunday, Robinson Jr. would become just the fourth running back in Washington history to record 2,500 rushing yards within his first three seasons.
5
Terry McLaurin recorded 5 catches for 102 yards and his 7th touchdown reception of the season last week against the Cowboys. It marked his 5th game with 100+ receiving yards in 2024, the most in the NFL. McLaurin now aims for his 6th consecutive home game with 95+ receiving yards.
Austin Ekeler is five receptions away from passing Reggie Bush (477) for 24th all-time in receptions by a running back in NFL history.
While unlikely to happen on Sunday, Terry McLaurin needs 387 receiving yards to surpass Bobby Mitchell (6,492) for fifth all-time in franchise history in receiving yards.
Daron Payne is five tackles for loss away from reaching 60 career tackles for loss, though it’s a milestone unlikely to be achieved in one game.
Bobby Wagner needs five sacks to reach 40 career sacks, a mark he won’t reach on Sunday.
6
Austin Ekeler is on the verge of becoming the sixth running back in NFL history to record 500 receptions within his first eight seasons. He would join Marshall Faulk (548), LaDainian Tomlinson (510), Christian McCaffrey (509 in seven seasons), Roger Craig (508), and Alvin Kamara (505 in seven seasons). Ekeler currently has 471 career receptions.
Zach Ertz recently became the sixth tight end in NFL history to reach 750 receptions. He joins an elite group that includes Tony Gonzalez (1,325), Jason Witten (1,228), Antonio Gates (955), Travis Kelce (907 entering 2023), and Shannon Sharpe (815). Ertz now has 758 career receptions.
7
Austin Ekeler needs seven touchdown receptions to surpass Marshall Faulk (36) for the most by a running back in the Super Bowl era. With 30 career touchdown receptions, this milestone is unlikely to be reached this Sunday.
9
Zach Ertz is 100 receiving yards away from 8,000 career receiving yards. Reaching this milestone would make him the ninth tight end in NFL history to do so, though it’s unlikely to happen on Sunday.
10
Zach Ertz is also 18 yards away from passing Jackie Smith and moving into the top 10 for career receiving yards among tight ends.
22
Austin Ekeler needs 19 receiving yards to pass Ricky Watters (4,248) and move into 22nd place on the all-time list for receiving yards by a running back in NFL history.
