‘Talking Super Bowl' … Confidence Growing Among Commanders Fans After Marshon Lattimore Trade
The Washington Commanders are legitimate. Through their first nine games, they've posted a 7-2 reocrd. They've easily been the most surprising team of hte 2024 NFL season.
The arrival of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has made a huge difference for the club, as has the hiring of head coach Dan Quinn.
Just one year ago, the franchise posted a 4-13 record and had a defunct culture. A clean house from top to bottom has turned everything around, and there is hope in the DMV as the Commanders have a talented team with a real identity and, most importantly, a franchise quarterback.
Leading into the trade deadline, the Commanders were leading the NFC East. Making a win-now move made sense, and general manager Adam Peters did just that. He traded for New Orleans Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Commanders fans are "talking Super Bowl" after the Marshon Lattimore trade
Trading for the four-time Pro Bowl defensive back, Peters and the Commanders are signaling confidence in what they have built around Daniels and the rest of the squad. For Washington fans, there is even more reason to be confident in what the club is building and how their season can finish.
Local sports reporter Scott Abraham took to social media to share the level of confidence the fanbase has around the city.
This city is going crazy over the Washington Commanders. What a freaking time/ Fans are talking Super Bowl THIS YEAR," Abraham posted. "Remarkable turnaround in a 12 month span."
Fans are talking Super Bowl, the media is talking Daniels in the MVP conversation -- the momentum is shifting in favor of the Commanders, which is quite a change of pace from years past.
Having a franchise quarterback locked up, the Commanders can now move in confidence. Securing a player like Lattimore and continuing to invest in additions that will strengthen the team's chances at winning a Super Bowl can be made much more easily.
Now it's important for the club to continue building beyond this season, disregarding the final result of the season. The momentum is there, it's real, and the Commanders' championship window is opening up.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Full Compensation From Commanders-Saints Marshon Lattimore Trade
• Commanders Beat Giants, Complete Season Series Sweep
• Commanders Score Twice Before Halftime to Extend Lead Over Giants
• Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Connect to Score vs. Giants