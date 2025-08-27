Terry McLaurin sends message to Commanders fans after signing new deal
The Washington Commanders finally got it done.
Terry McLaurin is locked in with the Commanders for the next three years. The deal ends all the back-and-forth from the summer and keeps one of the franchise’s biggest stars right where fans wanted him.
To celebrate, Washington dropped a tribute video packed with McLaurin highlights, and the wideout followed it up with a personal message to fans.
McLaurin’s Message to Fans
It didn’t take long for McLaurin to let Commanders Nation know how he felt about staying in D.C.
“Commanders fans what’s up! I’m Back. I’m excited to be here with you guys. I call this place home. I can’t wait to see you guys out there week 1. Let’s work hard this year we need yall loud each and every week. Appreciate yall let’s get to it!”
That’s vintage Terry — humble, locked in, and fully embracing the city. After sitting out training camp and preseason while the contract situation got sorted, his words carried extra weight. He wanted everyone to know the business side is behind him, and now it’s all about football.
The timing couldn’t be better either. Washington is fresh off a breakout year with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and keeping his top target happy and motivated was a must. Mclaurin playing gives the Commanders offense a much needed boost as he has been the heart and soul of this team since his arrival in DC.
McLaurin is fresh off a 1000+ yard season, during which he also scored 13 touchdowns, the second-most in the NFL. Mclaurin is looking to have the same success with Daniels in his second year.
The Team’s Tribute and What It Means
The Commanders made sure fans felt the moment too. Their tribute video was loaded with McLaurin’s best plays the deep balls, the toe-tap sideline grabs, and plenty of big touchdowns. But it wasn’t just about the highlights. The video also showed how much he means to the locker room and the community.
It was the team’s way of saying: Terry isn’t just a wide receiver, he’s the face of this franchise. And McLaurin’s own message back to the fans proved the feeling is mutual.
With the contract done, there’s no more drama hanging over Washington. The Commanders can now focus fully on building on last year’s playoff run, and McLaurin can get back to doing what he does best. Week 1 against the Giants can’t get here fast enough.
