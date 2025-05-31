Terry McLaurin’s future with the Commanders could hinge on one big question
It’s a crucial time around the NFL. With OTAs, mandatory minicamps, and training camps starting at the end of July, many teams are also navigating important contract negotiations. According to NFL Nation on ESPN, the Washington Commanders are among those facing key decisions.
One ongoing conversation centers around Commanders standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s contract, a topic that gained more attention after he missed the team’s voluntary OTA—a move he pulled back in 2022.
It’s no surprise McLaurin is seeking a strong contract. Last season, he posted impressive numbers with 82 receptions, 1,096 yards, and a career-high 13 touchdowns—arguably his best season yet. He has established himself as quarterback Jayden Daniels’ main target and has shown remarkable consistency, not missing a single game since 2020.
General manager Adam Peters is clear about the team’s intentions. “We want to make Terry a Commander for a long time,” Peters said earlier this offseason.
Still, questions remain about the contract terms. One possible issue: McLaurin turns 30 this summer, and the Commanders may be cautious about investing heavily in a player who will be in his mid-30s when the deal expires.
McLaurin’s situation is just one of several around the league as star players seek new contracts this offseason, cites NFL Nation on ESPN.
With roughly 100 days left until kickoff, the Commanders face a pivotal decision on McLaurin’s future as they balance roster needs and salary cap realities.
