Commander Country

Commanders make bold draft changes in alternate NFL scenario

A different decision for the Washington Commanders could've rewritten franchise history.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Imagine it’s the 2009 NFL Draft and the Washington Commanders choose offensive guard T.J. Lang out of Eastern Michigan instead of pass rusher Brian Orakpo with the 13th pick in the selection meeting.

Orakpo became a significant part of the Commanders' defense from 2009 to 2014. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and totaled 255 tackles, 40 sacks, and even had an interception returned for a touchdown. His impact was undeniable for the team's defense.

But in this do-over draft, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has Washington selecting Lang, who was selected in the fourth round in reality, and would have addressed one of the team’s biggest weaknesses — the offensive line.

Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang
Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang (70) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Just like in recent seasons, the Commanders struggled up front in 2009, ranking near the bottom in both pass blocking and run blocking, according to PFF. Lang could’ve helped change that. He had a solid 10-year NFL career, primarily with the Green Bay Packers, earning two Pro Bowl selections and achieving an impressive 85.7 pass-blocking grade.

Known for his toughness, consistency, and ability to protect the quarterback, Lang was exactly the kind of player Washington needed.

While Orakpo had a strong career, picking Lang would’ve represented a different philosophy — let’s build a strong offensive line. It’s a strategy Washington seems to be embracing now: fast-forward to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Even though the 2009 draft can’t be redone, the Commanders are trying to make up for past misses. They’ve recently invested in the offensive line by drafting Josh Conerly and trading for star tackle Laremy Tunsil.

In a way, Washington is still chasing what could have been if they’d picked Lang all those years ago.

READ MORE: Commanders' preseason schedule is set following Ravens' time announcement

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders aggressive in offseason, but did they get better where it matters?

• Analyst: Commanders have 'easy choice' on Terry McLaurin contract extension

 These two Commanders starters are aging like fine wine

• Commanders urged to make trade with Dolphins for $72 million star

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.