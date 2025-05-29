Jayden Daniels Takes Next Step as Commanders Open 2025 OTAs
The Washington Commanders are seeing encouraging signs from second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels during OTAs, according to new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
The Commanders are hoping Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, takes a significant step forward in 2025 after an impressive debut campaign.
Kingsbury spoke highly of Daniels' work ethic and mindset, noting that he is focused on becoming an elite player. Washington has added multiple offensive weapons this offseason, and Kingsbury believes that combination of personnel and Daniels’ dedication is already fueling improvement.
“Yeah, he works extremely hard. I mean, that's all he kind of thinks about is how he can get better and watches a ton of film, watches a ton of football overall,” Kingsbury said during OTAs. “And so, that organically really takes care of itself in a way when you have a guy who wants to be that great.”
The Commanders have also emphasized surrounding Daniels with experienced, high-character players. That, Kingsbury believes, is helping to elevate the overall offensive unit.
“And then just the pieces we brought in, high character guys that have done it at a high level, continue to try and take another step with the guys we have coming back, we're just working to get better,” Kingsbury added. “I think overall that's a group that's hungry, not just Jayden, but it's a group that works really well together, very coachable and wants to improve as a unit.”
With Daniels progressing and the Washington offense retooled, the team is aiming for a major leap in 2025 under Kingsbury’s direction.
