Terry McLaurin contract triggers potential Commanders chaos
The Washington Commanders have some loose ends to tie before the start of training camp.
One of those is with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has just one year remaining on his contract.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton addressed McLaurin's potential contract holdout, but isn't concerned about the Commanders' ability to get it done.
READ MORE: Commanders legends surprise D.C. students with unforgettable school visit
Commanders shouldn't panic over McLaurin contract
"Entering the final year of his contract, Terry McLaurin has skipped OTAs. He's coming off his second Pro Bowl campaign, after catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns," Moton wrote.
"The 29-year-old has been a model of consistency in Washington, racking up at least 1,002 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons, and he hasn't missed a game since 2020. The seventh-year veteran deserves a new deal, and the Commanders know it.
"In March, general manager Adam Peters briefly commented on McLaurin's future with the team.
"Even with the addition of wideouts Deebo Samuel, Michael Gallup and rookie fourth-rounder Jaylin Lane, it would be a surprise if the Commanders didn't sign McLaurin to a new contract. Quarterback Jayden Daniels needs his most reliable playmaker in Year 2 of his development."
McLaurin and the team are certainly interested in a new contract, but a lot has to go into it before pen hits paper.
Once the Commanders get McLaurin under contract, the team will be in a better position. But for now, things remain afoot for Washington and its top wide receiver.
READ MORE: Surprise name picked as Commanders’ X-factor for upcoming season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels won’t win MVP in 2025, says Super Bowl-winning QB
• Wild Commanders trade proposal sends Falcons offensive star to Jayden Daniels
• Former Commanders defender announces retirement after 10-year career
• NFL insider says Commanders braced for beating vs Eagles in wild claim