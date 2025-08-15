Terry McLaurin deal sets tone for Commanders
The Washington Commanders have a big decision to make in regards to Terry McLaurin's new contract.
ESPN insider John Keim explains why it isn't just any typical contract negotiation in training camp.
"As those potential deals loom, Washington doesn't want to set a precedent with McLaurin of paying what it perceives to be too much," Keim wrote.
"Washington has 44 players under contract for 2026 -- the fewest in the NFL. The Commanders have 32 players signed through 2027, which is the second fewest. In other words, they're going to have to spend to fill spots. Peters has told people his goal isn't just to build a roster that could win a Super Bowl in the current window -- with Daniels on a rookie contract -- it's to build one to win every year."
McLaurin contract huge for front office
This is Adam Peters' first major contract dispute as general manager for the Commanders, so how he goes about things with McLaurin will set a precedent for future deals down the line.
The Commanders want to have as much leverage and flexibility as possible going into these next few years, especially the ones before quarterback Jayden Daniels will get paid with his mega contract in 2029.
Washington has the cap space to bring McLaurin on for a lot of money, but with very little tied to the roster in the coming years, the Commanders will have limited funds to spend in those future seasons.
That could significantly stunt the growth of the team, but not having McLaurin on the roster could also be equally as damaging.
The Commanders hope to find a solution where they can have their cake and eat it too by getting McLaurin on an affordable contract, but the longer negotiations last, the less likely that scenario becomes.
