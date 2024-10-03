Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Wins Yet Another NFL Award
Ashburn, VA. -- The Washington Commanders have found some consistency during their three-game winning streak that includes two road games and a primetime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
One of the more consistent Commanders has been quarterback Jayden Daniels. In fact, he's been perhaps the most consistent player on the team.
Following the first month of the NFL season, he's certainly been the best rookie, earning the Washington quarterback yet another award.
"The National Football League announced today that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for the month of September," the team announced on Thursday. "This past month, Daniels has been 87-of-106 for 897 yards and has thrown three touchdown passes and only one interception. Daniels has also added 218 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. Daniels’ completion percentage of 82.1 is the highest completion percentage through four games in NFL history."
Daniels, top 10 in every important passing stat category there is also top three in passer rating in the league and top two in the NFC. His four rushing touchdowns are better than any other NFL quarterback, and he trails only the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson in rushing yards among the position group.
The team also shared that Daniels is the first franchise rookie to win NFL Rookie of the Month since quarterback Robert Griffin III did it in September and November of 2012.
