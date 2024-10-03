Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Wins Yet Another NFL Award

The Washington Commanders' rookie is off to a blazing start, the best of any rookie, in fact.

David Harrison

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Ashburn, VA. -- The Washington Commanders have found some consistency during their three-game winning streak that includes two road games and a primetime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

One of the more consistent Commanders has been quarterback Jayden Daniels. In fact, he's been perhaps the most consistent player on the team.

Following the first month of the NFL season, he's certainly been the best rookie, earning the Washington quarterback yet another award.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The National Football League announced today that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for the month of September," the team announced on Thursday. "This past month, Daniels has been 87-of-106 for 897 yards and has thrown three touchdown passes and only one interception. Daniels has also added 218 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. Daniels’ completion percentage of 82.1 is the highest completion percentage through four games in NFL history."

 Daniels, top 10 in every important passing stat category there is also top three in passer rating in the league and top two in the NFC. His four rushing touchdowns are better than any other NFL quarterback, and he trails only the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson in rushing yards among the position group.

 The team also shared that Daniels is the first franchise rookie to win NFL Rookie of the Month since quarterback Robert Griffin III did it in September and November of 2012.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

