Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Notches Another Rookie First
You never forget your first, and for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, this first is a game-changer. The rookie just earned the FedEx Air & Ground Play of the Week Award for his Week 4 performance, where he led the Commanders to a dominant 42-17 victory over the Cardinals. With a performance like that, it’s likely the first of many.
Daniels made history as the first rookie in the league to win the award this season. With 26 completions on 30 attempts, he posted an impressive 86.7 completion rate, and threw for 233 passing yards and a touchdown. The Commanders quarterback didn’t stop there, he also ran for 47 rushing yards and added a rushing touchdown.
This performance wasn’t just a personal highlight for Daniels, but a major win for Washington, too. He’s the first Commanders quarterback to win the FedEx Award since Kirk Cousins did it back in Week 11 of 2016.
Beyond the stats and recognition, Daniels’ achievement carries even more weight. In honor of his win, FedEx will donate $2,000 in his name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) of his choice, supporting needs-based scholarships for deserving students. Daniels’ success on the field is now tied to an even bigger cause beyond the football field.
Though this is his first FedEx Air & Ground Award, Daniels is already showing us it won’t be his last. As Week 5 approaches, all eyes will be on the young quarterback to see if he can keep the momentum going and prove why he’s the quarterback to watch this season.
