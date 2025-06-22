UFL star could sign with Commanders
The Washington Commanders are always looking for ways to improve their football team.
Luckily for them, they are in the same city as the UFL champion D.C. Defenders, who boast some quality talent across the board.
Defenders offensive lineman Yasir Durant was a big part of the team's success this season, which is why Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named him as a UFL prospect that could find his way back to the NFL.
Durant could join Commanders
"Yasir Durant started every game at left tackle for the championship-winning DC Defenders. He emerged as the league's best offensive lineman in 2025 and was named to the All-UFL Team as a result," Sobleski wrote.
"He's a 6'6", 330-pound blocker with good length and passable movement skills. He started two seasons at left tackle for the Missouri Tigers before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, then the New England Patriots traded for his services. Between the two teams, he provides spot starts at right guard and right tackle.
"Upon joining the Defenders, Durant began his UFL career at guard before bumping back out to tackle in Week 6 of the 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old has been on the blindside ever since, sans one start on the strong side."
Durant won't be a starting offensive lineman in the NFL anytime soon, but he could stick around in the nation's capital to play with the Commanders.
Depth is important at every position in the NFL, and the Commanders could certainly have a player like Durant backing up Laremy Tunsil and rookie Josh Conerly Jr. as a tackle.
Durant is hoping to catch on with an NFL team before training camp begins late next month.
