Commanders star makes his intentions perfectly clear
With training camp in full swing, new Washington Commanders edge rusher Von Miller made it clear during his first press conference that he didn’t just stumble into DC.
His decision to join the Commanders was no accident—it was, as he put it, “extremely intentional.”
Miller spoke candidly about leaving a contending team like the Buffalo Bills and how much purpose went into his next move.
“You just can’t leave Josh Allen and go anywhere,” he said. “This team is all about winning, I’m all about winning. Whatever it takes to win, I’m going to do.”
For Miller, winning is more than just what happens on Sunday. He emphasized that it’s also about locker room culture, chemistry, and how a team handles the inevitable ups and downs of the NFL season.
“Most of the time adversity reveals character,” Miller said. “It’s all good medicine at the end of the day, and it all just feeds back into the main goal—to win.”
Miller acknowledged that while the ultimate goal is to win every game, the reality is that every NFL team faces struggles. He believes the Commanders are built not just to handle adversity but to grow stronger from it.
He praised the leadership of Head Coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters and called his arrival in Washington a “good marriage.”
As a veteran with championship pedigree, Miller brings both credibility and hunger to a defense that is still finding its identity. His decision to come to Washington signals belief—in the front office, the coaching staff, and the locker room culture being rebuilt.
For Commanders fans, Miller’s arrival isn’t just about sacks or stats. It’s about a future Hall of Famer betting on Washington’s direction.
