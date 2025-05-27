Commanders aggressive in offseason, but did they get better where it matters?
The Washington Commanders achieved a great deal in 2024. From securing what looks like a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels to increasing the team's win total by eight in one year, and coming just two wins shy of a Lombardi Trophy, there was a lot to be proud of for the group.
However, they didn't let that pride get in the way of pursuing even more excellence. This offseason, the Commanders attacked it in a way that others only talk about, going 'all-in,' you might say.
As a result, Washington now seems to have an improved offensive line, another new receiver for Daniels to utilize, and believes they have the pieces on defense to help carry the load in 2025. Most agree with the team's self-assessment, except for that defensive part. That, according to Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, is where the remaining questions remain for the franchise.
"The Commanders’ defense still feels lackluster after slotting 29th in EPA per play and 30th in first downs allowed in 2024," Locker writes. "General manager Adam Peters did add two cornerbacks in second-round pick Trey Amos (85.6 PFF coverage grade) and veteran Jonathan Jones (61.1 PFF coverage grade), but the rest of the defensive nucleus is relatively unchanged. The biggest liability may be the defensive line, where Javon Kinlaw (53.4 PFF overall grade) joins Daron Payne. New edge rushers Deatrich Wise Jr. (63.6 PFF pass-rushing grade) and Jacob Martin (67.0 PFF pass-rushing grade) don’t instill tons of confidence.
"Perhaps Washington has another major trade up its sleeve, but considering how poor the team’s defense was in 2024, expecting better play might be too much unless further moves are made."
The Commanders did make another move on the defensive side, bringing back defensive tackle Carl Davis on Tuesday.
However, we don't believe that move alone will be enough to sway Locker from his stance here. And maybe it shouldn't.
While many held their breath waiting for a big swing, one Trey Hendrickson-sized perhaps, it hasn't come yet. That doesn't mean it can't at some point, or won't, but until it does there are going to be those who doubt that the Washington defense has what it takes to carry water like the fifth-highest scoring offense did in 2024.
Of course, we have a feeling Peters, head coach Dan Quinn, and their respective staffs don't much care whether or not we believe. There weren't many who believed they would win more than seven games last season, after all, and boy were they proven wrong.
