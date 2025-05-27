Commanders bringing back veteran run-stopping lineman ahead of OTAs
Washington Commanders' fans have wanted to see their team make a move on the defensive front, and they did just that on Tuesday morning.
While he may not bring the star power that Commanders fans really covet, the team's decision to bring back defensive tackle Carl Davis is an important move all the same.
"He's really showing that veteran consistency inside. He can play square, he's got size," Washington head coach Dan Quinn said of Davis ahead of the team's Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. "Getting him into the mix and going, it was right to put that competition up for it. And so, he's delivered on those ones. We've been pleased (with) what we've seen so far.”
Davis came up with three tackles in that win over the Eagles, which included making two stops on first-down runs that gained a total of one yard.
According to Pro Football Focus, Davis finished 2024 with the highest run defense grade (60.3) of all Commanders defensive linemen and edge players.
The veteran appeared in four total games for Washington last year playing 48 snaps against the run and came up with six tackles making four stops that resulted in opposing drives coming to an end while missing zero tackle opportunities.
Davis previously played with defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and coach Quinn with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, appearing in three regular season games that season.
He last started for the New England Patriots in 2022 and had two starts that season while collecting 11 tackles and one sack. There, he was teammates with new Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and cornerback Jonathan Jones, with whom he will now reunite in the DMV.
A third round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Davis entered the NFL through the Iowa Hawkeyes' program and turned 33 in March.
He's appeared in 78 NFL games since then, started 19, and has 2.5 career sacks, 71 tackles, and five for losses.
With OTAs beginning for the Commanders this week, Davis returns just in time to once again impress upon the team's decision-makers that he is not only worthy of a roster spot, but of playing time once the 2025 NFL season gets underway.
