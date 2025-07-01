Commanders’ 2025 opponent surprises NFL with bold offseason roster shakeup
The Washington Commanders have been quiet since wrapping up mandatory minicamp last month, but their future opponents experienced a bit of a shake-up early this week.
In a pair of trades, the Commanders' Week 11 opponent transformed its roster by swapping out one defensive back and tight end for a different player in each group.
Here's how different the Miami Dolphins will look when Washington visits them in Spain, thanks to these deals.
READ MORE: Commanders honor local heroes with meaningful tribute
Trade No. 1: Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers
In the first trade of the week executed by the Dolphins the team closed its chapter with Ramsey by sending him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Goind with Ramsey from Miami is tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round NFL Draft pick.
Because of the trade, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is headed back to the Dolphins where he started his NFL career along with a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Steelers.
Fitzpatrick was listed among the winners in this trade as he gets the opportunity to return to Miami and potentially earn a fat extension if he can produce under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Trade No. 2: Darren Waller Unretiring in Florida
Typically, folks move to Florida to retire. In the case of tight end Darren Waller, he's moving south to unretire.
In this trade, the New York Giants are sending Waller, who last played in 12 games for the team in 2023, along with a conditional 2027 seventh-round NFL Draft pick to the Dolphins. In return, the Giants are getting a 2026 sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft.
Waller is 32 and retired last offseason and has earned one trip to the Pro Bowl in his eight NFL seasons thus far.
While Waller would not have likely unretired to play for the Giants, he will now be playing for Miami when Washington heads overseas this November.
How the moves will impact the Dolphins this season is still to be determined, obviously, and fortunately for head coach Dan Quinn and his Commanders, they'll have about 10 weeks of film to study on the new pieces before having to deal with them.
READ MORE: Commanders' dramatic Eagles win still fueling heated 2025 rivalry
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• NFL insider reveals discouraging update on Commanders' Terry McLaurin
• Terry McLaurin’s contract situation mirrors T.J. Watt’s with Steelers per insider
• Commanders’ Brian Robinson hosts hundreds at special event in Virginia