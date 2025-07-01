Commanders' dramatic Eagles win still fueling heated 2025 rivalry
When the Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 last season, it felt like their Super Bowl. For Commanders fans, it was a sweet redemption, taking down a team that had beaten them earlier in the year.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley still remembers that bitter loss and couldn’t help but notice just how much the win meant to Washington. “We remember how they celebrated,” Barkley said. “If this was college they would have stormed the field.”
In case you need a refresher on how it all went down, the Commanders pulled off a last-minute 36-33 victory over the Eagles, sealed by a late touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Jamison Crowder, followed by a gutsy two-point conversion.
The celebration was more than justified. That win kept the Commanders firmly in the hunt for the NFC’s #7 seed, boosted their playoff hopes, and secured their first season with at least 10 wins in over a decade, a huge milestone for the franchise.
For Barkley, that loss stayed with him, not knowing at the time the two teams would meet again in the NFC Championship. It added plenty of fuel to the fire heading into this season. The Eagles and Commanders are slated to face off twice late in 2025, and Barkley will surely be out to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.
But for the Commanders, that Week 16 win was proof of how far they’ve come and a reminder of just how dangerous they can be when everything’s on the line.
