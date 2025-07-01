Commander Country

Commanders' dramatic Eagles win still fueling heated 2025 rivalry

A pivotal Week 16 win over the Eagles still drives the Washington Commanders as their 2025 rivalry with Philadelphia intensifies.

Joanne Coley

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) celebrates after scoring the gaming winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) celebrates after scoring the gaming winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 last season, it felt like their Super Bowl. For Commanders fans, it was a sweet redemption, taking down a team that had beaten them earlier in the year.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley still remembers that bitter loss and couldn’t help but notice just how much the win meant to Washington. “We remember how they celebrated,” Barkley said. “If this was college they would have stormed the field.”

In case you need a refresher on how it all went down, the Commanders pulled off a last-minute 36-33 victory over the Eagles, sealed by a late touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Jamison Crowder, followed by a gutsy two-point conversion.

The celebration was more than justified. That win kept the Commanders firmly in the hunt for the NFC’s #7 seed, boosted their playoff hopes, and secured their first season with at least 10 wins in over a decade, a huge milestone for the franchise.

For Barkley, that loss stayed with him, not knowing at the time the two teams would meet again in the NFC Championship. It added plenty of fuel to the fire heading into this season. The Eagles and Commanders are slated to face off twice late in 2025, and Barkley will surely be out to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

But for the Commanders, that Week 16 win was proof of how far they’ve come and a reminder of just how dangerous they can be when everything’s on the line.

READ MORE: NFL insider reveals discouraging update on Commanders' Terry McLaurin

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Terry McLaurin’s contract situation mirrors T.J. Watt’s with Steelers per insider

• Commanders’ Brian Robinson hosts hundreds at special event in Virginia

 What if Commanders traded for Dolphins star Tyreek Hill?

 Analyst thinks Commanders, Terry McLaurin extension could be clos

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News