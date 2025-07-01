Commanders honor local heroes with meaningful tribute
Things are heating up around the DMV area, and it's not just the heat. The Washington Commanders have had a busy offseason, having gone through free agency, the NFL Draft, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp.
The Commanders are now in the dead period of football before training camp begins in mid-July. There have been several topics discussed thus far, and that continues as fans patiently await to see if the franchise and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin can come to a long-term extension as he held out of mandatory minicamp.
Football is on everyone's minds as we approach one of the most exciting times of the year, but some instances occur where things are bigger than the game.
Earlier this year, there was a tragic accident that took the lives of many near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), and the Commanders organization is doing right by those who were first on the scene at the tragedy. Team president Mark Clouse, along with a slew of Commanders legends, visited Engine Company 18 to surprise some of the first responders and their families with tickets to the team's opening game of the 2025 season.
The event was horrific as an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided mid-air over the Potomac River; all 67 passengers on both aircraft sadly perished.
Events such as this make us cherish the little things in life, and the first responders on the scene go out of their way, putting themselves in harm's way. The Commanders are a class act in recognizing the brave souls that go into dangerous situations such as these to help save and protect.
The first responders and their families will attend the Commanders' opening game against the New York Giants to kick off the 2025 season on September 7th.
READ MORE: Terry McLaurin’s contract situation mirrors T.J. Watt’s with Steelers per insider
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders owner Josh Harris launching WNBA team
• Terry McLaurin needs contract extension from Commanders
• Eagles’ Saquon Barkley felt disrespected by Commanders during free agency
• Eagles’ Brandon Graham takes shot at Commanders' Deebo Samuel