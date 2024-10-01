3 Things for Commanders to 'Stash and Trash' Following Win over Cardinals
The Washington Commanders are streaking after a three-game stretch of winning that began in a home contest against the New York Giants and spanned back-to-back road contests against the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals respectively.
Each win in the streak has been more impressive in the last, and after a 42-14 win over the Cardinals in Week 4 there's plenty for the Commanders to carry forward.
However, as coach Dan Quinn said after the team's first win of the season, "the best teams don't need losses to learn the lessons. And they learn all the intended lessons in the wins too." So that's exactly what Washington is aiming to do this week - carry on the positives, and learn the lessons still there to learn. Here are three of each.
STASH NO. 1: DANIELS-MCLAURIN CONNECTION
After connecting just eight times for 39 yards and zero touchdowns in the first two games the duo of quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin has ramped up their production to the tune of 11 catches, 152 yards and two touchdowns.
That pace has McLaurin on his way to close to 100 catches, more than 1,100 yards, and 15 touchdowns. All three would challenge to set new career highs for the sixth year receiver.
TRASH NO. 1: PENALTY RUNS
Penalties are going to happen - no team is immune to that. But through the three week winning streak there have been runs of penalties happening, specifically on offense, that could derail a close win opportunity later on in the schedule if not rectified soon.
In Week 4, three of the Commanders' five penalties came on one drive. First it was a taunting foul called on receiver Olamide Zaccheaus that cost the team 15 yards, followed by a hold called on offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, and finally a fould for having too many men on the field in a huddle that made a second down play five yards longer.
Now, ultimately, the drive ended in a touchdown pass from Daniels to McLaurin (see above) and the game was pretty well in hand. However, having those stretches showing up in scoring opportunities will be less forgiveable if they come in close games against tougher opponents.
STASH NO. 2: NEXT MEN UP
Jeremy McNichols exploded to the tune of 8.5 yards per carry stepping in as the No. 2 running back with Austin Ekeler out with a concussion.
His 68 yards rushing on eight carries was invaluable for Washington, especially his early 27-yard touchdown run that gave his team an early 14-7 lead and early control of the game.
McNichols is just the latest, however, as several receivers have combined to become a collection of second receiver options after McLaurin. In this week's game it was Zaccheaus who stepped up with six catches and 85 yards to lead the team. Noah Brown chipped in with three catches for 26 yards. Even rookie reciever Luke McCaffrey's one catch for 17 yards came on a 2nd and 15 that ultimately led to a touchdown.
TRASH NO. 2: RUSHING AVERAGES AGAINST
Touchdowns are King in fantasy football, but if you have a strong running back facing the Commanders defense there's a good chance you'll get some solid yardage production at a minimum.
On Sunday, Washington allowed three Arizona running backs an average of five yards or more on the ground.
Primary back James Conner averaged 5.8 yards on his 18 carries. Rookie Trey Benson averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 9 rushes, and second-year back Emari Demercado led the group with a 6 yards per carry average.
Each back also collected at least one explosive run each.
STASH NO. 3: POCKET PRESSURE
The Commanders defense had four sacks total heading into Week 4 with defensive end Clelin Ferrell leading the entire team with two by himself.
On Sunday afternoon the defense collected four sacks in one game and defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. caught up to Ferrell's two for the season with 1.5 of his own to tie him for the team lead.
Linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu got their first sack shares of the year, as did defensive tackle Daron Payne. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen got his first full sack of the year as well.
Considering how slippery Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray can be, the ability to corral him four times is quite the accomplishment. Especially considering Murray had only been sacked six times in the first three weeks of the season combined.
TRASH NO. 3: TURNOVER DEFICIENCY
The Commanders got their second takeaway of the season when Luvu caused and recovered a fumble on his own.
It was also the second fumble recovery for the defense this year, meaning the defense has yet to intercept a pass.
Washington is currently one of just four teams that have yet to intercept a pass joining the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans in that less-than-desireable category. The Commanders, Jaguars, and Titans are also the only NFL defenses with two or fewer takeaways this season.
It's a bad area to be in, but it's also encouraging to know that if they can figure out that area of their defense, this team is going to be even better than it has been through four weeks. Imagine that.
