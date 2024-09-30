Commanders Defense Has Best Performance Yet vs. Cardinals
The Washington Commanders allowed just 14 points while scoring 42 in their win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 at State Farm Stadium.
The Cardinals came into the game as a top-five offense, and that was going to be a big challenge for the Commanders, who have surrendered 30 or more points twice already this season. However, Dorance Armstrong, Bobby Wagner and Co. pulled off their best performance of the season.
Wagner, the veteran leader of the unit, praised Armstrong after his 1.5-sack performance.
"It's always good," Wagner said of Armstrong's performance. "Every game, I feel like everybody's growing. That's what you want to do, so when you got guys that just kind of pop out and just keep growing, you just want to do that. Now, we want the next person to do it, and the next person, and then we all collectively do it.”
The energy surrounding the defense is not just vibing with Wagner, but everyone on the unit appears to be on the same page.
“I think I was just ready to play," Armstrong said postgame. "We feed off of each other, guys making plays left and right. It’s contagious.”
The defense didn't get off to the start it wanted to, but now there appears to be a rhythm the players are getting into, and that should make them more dangerous as the season rolls on.
The Commanders are back in action next weekend against the Cleveland Browns at home.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Presenting 'Big Time Test' For Cardinals in Week 4
• Commanders Make Statement in Blowout Win vs. Cardinals
• Commanders Score Fifth TD in Blowout vs. Cardinals