Commanders Run Out to a 17-7 Halftime Lead Over the Cardinals
Glendale, AZ -- The Washington Commanders entered their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on a two-game winning streak looking to make it three.
On the flip side, the Cardinals are hoping to get their second win of the season after falling in Weeks 1 and 3, and winning in Week 2. Facing an upstart Commanders team, however, the confidence in the home team to win the game was not all that high.
After the first offensive drive for Washington, you could tell the Arizona crowd had heard of how efficient it was, but did not neccessarily understand what it really looked like until they saw it with their own eyes.
Taking nine plays to drive 70 yards the Commanders offense got just one explosive play before running back Brian Robinson Jr. punched it in from six yards out to tie the game at seven points a piece.
After a punt forced by the Washington defense Daniels and his offense took the field again, and again notched just one explosive play on their way to a touchdown.
That explosive play was the scoring play as running back Jeremy McNichols took the ball in from 27 yards out, stepping up with Austin Ekeler out for the game with a concussion.
The score and extra point gave the Commanders a 14-7 lead after each team had two possessions.
That's where the score stayed for much of the second quarter as a pair of firsts happened after that. First, Daniels threw the first interception of his career - it was bound to happen - and then punter Tress Way had to come off the sideline to punt instead of hold for a kick.
On the interception, Daniels was targeting receiver Terry McLaurin deep, but the pass was high and behind the target leaving Arizona defensive back Garrett Williams the only player with a shot at making a play on it. After tipping the ball into the air, Williams was able to corral the ball on the way to the ground and come up with the pass.
However, the Washington defense forced its second three and out of the game and got the ball back for Daniels. With that possession the Commanders went three and out for the first time themselves, and Way had to come in and punt for the first time since Week 1.
All in all, even with the adventures, the score remained 14-7, where it stood until Austin Seibert made a 45-yard field goal for the Commanders as the second quarter clock wound down.
Defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. had two sacks in the first half, including a fourth down sack of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray that gave Washington the ball back near midfield with three timeouts and about half a minute left on the clock.
From there, Daniels and his offense was able to move the ball down to the Arizona 27 were Seibert made his 45 yard field goal try from, thus ending the first half from State Farm Stadium with Washington leading, 17-7.
The Commanders will receive the second half kickoff after halftime.
More Washington Commanders News
• CommanderGameday Staff Score Predictions for Commanders vs. Cardinals
• Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Hopes to Bounce Back vs. Cardinals
• Commanders Rookie Making Strides, Impressing Coaches