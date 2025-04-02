Commanders, Bears due for rematch after Hail Mary miracle
The most exciting Washington Commanders finish in a game this past season came against the Chicago Bears, where Jayden Daniels heaved a Hail Mary that landed in the hands of wide receiver Noah Brown to stun the NFL world.
The two teams will meet again in the upcoming season, and NFL.com writer Adam Rank is intrigued by the matchup.
READ MORE: Commanders add 'natural man-cover talent' in four-trade mock draft
Commanders, Bears due for rematch
"Some might argue the Commanders’ run to the NFC Championship Game was the result of a butterfly effect that can be traced to Week 8 -- when they won on a Hail Mary after Chicago CB Tyrique Stevenson chose to engage with the Washington fans instead of covering his man," Rank writes.
"The Commanders went to the playoffs, while the Bears lost nine more consecutive games and fired their coach. This will also be the second career meeting between former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and former No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, with each fanbase claiming their quarterback is the best of the 2024 NFL Draft. Only this time, Daniels is an Offensive Rookie of the Year winner with a souped-up supporting cast, while Williams will have an O-line and offensive scheme built to help him reach his potential."
The Commanders will host the Bears once again at some point during the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Commanders rival Eagles will continue to use ‘tush push’ next season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders should still be targeting $30+ million edge defender
• Commanders could have joint practice with AFC team in training camp
• Commanders confident new offensive weapon will deliver breakout comeback
• Former Commanders assistant coach hired by Georgia Bulldogs