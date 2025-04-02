Commanders add 'natural man-cover talent' in four-trade mock draft
Lance Zierlein made four trades in the first round of his most recent mock NFL Draft on NFL.com, none of them directly involving the Washington Commanders, but each of them helping lead general manager Adam Peters to one of the best options he might have on Day 1.
While the first trade of the mock didn't come until No. 21, less than 10 selections from the Commanders', they came fast once they started. First, the Los Angeles Rams traded to that 21st pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers and selected Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron.
Surprisingly enough, Barron lasted that long, seeing him come off the board ahead of Washington isn't unexpected. The next trade came at No. 24 with the Cleveland Browns moving up to the Minnesota Vikings' spot to take quarterback Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado after taking Penn State edge Abdul Carter at No. 2.
After three more potential Commanders targets, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to the Steelers, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori to the Baltimore Ravens, and Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. to the Detroit Lions, all come off the board, the selection at No. 29 was made a bit easier.
With that, Washington gets Ole Miss cornerback, Trey Amos.
"Amos is a smooth-hipped corner with natural man-cover talent who would give the Commanders better size to match up on the outside," says Zierlein.
The selection immediately ensures second-year cornerback Mike Sainristil will move back inside for his sophomore season, where he started his rookie campaign after being a second round pick in last year's draft.
Of the picks that came off the board after Amos, only Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons is someone commonly coveted by Washington outsiders, though that seems less likely after the team's trade for Laremy Tunsil this offseason.
For those interested, the Philadelphia Eagles were involved in the final trade of this one-round mock, sending the 32nd pick to the New Orleans Saints who then selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
