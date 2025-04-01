Commanders rival Eagles will continue to use ‘tush push’ next season
The Washington Commanders will continue to face the controversial "tush push" play, at least for now.
The Commanders, like the rest of the league, were awaiting a potential vote on banning the maneuver. A vote on the play was tabled for future discussions on Tuesday, according to the Athletic's Dianna Russini.
The debate over the the controversial play will be tabled until at least May, when the topic is expected to be discussed again.
READ MORE: Commanders star Deebo Samuel looking phenomenal during offseason workouts
This decision is relevant for Washington due to how dominant the Philadelphia Eagles have been with the tactic. Teams around the league have expressed worries about the potential unfair advantage of the push-heavy quarterback sneak. This play was popularized when executed by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The use of this play has ignited conversations about competitive balance and the risk of injuries.
The proposal to get rid of the play was proposed by the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Although a rule change would impact all 32 teams, the move was largely seen as a direct response to Philadelphia’s success.
However, there was no immediate action taken during the league meetings. This means the Eagles along with any other team that can perfect the play continue to benefit from it.
The Commanders found themselves at the center of the tush push debate during the NFC Championship Game when they made an attempt to stop the play. During the game, linebacker Frankie Luvu tried to stop it by repeatedly diving over the pile and crashing into the Eagles’ linemen in an attempt to disrupt the surge. This moment showed why the play is so hard to stop.
For now, Washington and the rest of the league will have to game plan accordingly, knowing that the "tush push" remains legal. But with a vote looming in May, its future in the NFL is anything but guaranteed.
READ MORE: Commanders have a glaring hole to fill before the NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders should still be targeting $30+ million edge defender
• Commanders star Deebo Samuel looking phenomenal during offseason workouts
• Former Commanders assistant coach hired by Georgia Bulldogs
• Analyst's favorite and least favorite Commanders move both on defense