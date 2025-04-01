Commander Country

Commanders could have joint practice with AFC team in training camp

The Washington Commanders could soon collaborate with an intra-conference rival.

Jeremy Brener

The Washington Commanders are in the full swing of the offseason as they get ready to plan for how the 2025 season will look.

According to WUSA9 reporter Chick Hernandez, the Commanders could look to schedule a joint practice with the New England Patriots at some point during training camp.

Patriots could play Commanders in preseason

"First little nugget out of League meetings regarding Commanders," Hernandez tweeted. "Patriot head coach Mike Vrabel told us, Pats and Commanders are awaiting league approval on joint practice in Foxboro Mass this coming training camp. Which also means Pats away game on preseason schedule per confirmed per source."

The Pats and Commanders played each other in last year's preseason schedule in Landover, so the two sides could look to link again in Foxboro this year.

This could give Jayden Daniels a chance to go up against his 2024 NFL Draft classmate Drake Maye.

The NFL's schedule will be release sometime within the next month or so.

