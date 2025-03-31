Commanders confident new offensive weapon will deliver breakout comeback
When the Washington Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, they were betting on him to deliver in 2025.
According to ESPN's John Keim, the Commanders believe a motivated Samuel will showcase the "best version" of his dynamic playmaking ability.
Washington sent just a 2025 fifth-round pick to land Samuel—an extremely low-risk move for a player with high-upside potential. While he had a down year in 2024, managing just 806 all-purpose yards, his past production proves his capability.
Since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019, Samuel has been a force at wide receiver. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and delivered a strong 2023 campaign, surpassing 1,000 scrimmage yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.
Given the Commanders resurgence—ranking fifth in scoring (27.8 PPG) and seventh in total yards (369.6 YPG) last season—Samuel appears to be a seamless fit in their high-powered offense.
He joins a playoff-caliber squad that reached its first NFC Championship Game since 1991. With Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels leading the charge, the Commanders are aiming for another deep postseason run, and Samuel provides another dangerous target alongside Terry McLaurin.
The Commanders and Samuel is a perfect fit—he’s a versatile weapon eager to prove doubters wrong, and help the Commanders offense could become even more explosive as they pursue a Super Bowl.
