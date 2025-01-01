Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Falcons

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had a slow start to their Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons as they looked to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2020 but fortunately, they were able to overcome that, winning the hard-fought battle 30-24 in overtime thanks to a pass from Jayden Daniels to Zach Ertz.
The Commanders have been a pleasant surprise under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels who have helped Washington reach 11 wins for the first time since 1991.
Washington's defense struggled against the Falcons and rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., so it was up to the offense to once again pull out the victory and they did just that. Daniels was once again his electrifying self throwing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a career-high in rushing with 127 yards on the ground.
The Commanders have had to deal with injuries to their skill players on offense but Daniels has, and continues, to rely on the likes of Ertz, Brian Robinson Jr., and a host of wide receivers outside of Terry McLaurin - including the emergence of Olamide Zaccheaus over the past couple of weeks.
Here is how the Commanders' offensive players graded out in their overtime win over the Falcons.
Highest Graded:
1. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) and Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) defend during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 84.2
2. QB Jayden Daniels
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 82.2
3. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) leaps over Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) while carrying the ball during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 81.4
4. RG Sam Cosmi
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 75.1
5. RT Cornelius Lucas
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.5
Lowest Graded:
1. RT Trent Scott
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Trent Scott (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 40.8
2. WR K.J. Osborne
Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) during an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.7
3. WR Terry McLaurin
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) attempts to catch a pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) defends during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 47.3
4. C Michael Deiter
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Michael Deiter (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 48.7
5. WR Jamison Crowder
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) celebrates after scoring the gaming winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole