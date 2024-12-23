Commander Country

Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels Continues to Reach Historic Heights

The Washington Commanders got a big win in Week 16 and quarterback Jayden Daniels hit a historic mark to get it.

David Harrison

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders have finally done something they hadn't done all season by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 in Week 16 of the NFL season.

By securing a last-minute victory over their divisional rival, the Commanders secured their first 10-win season since 2012 and beat a team with a winning record for the first time all year.

While nobody expects the team's doubters to continue finding reasons to disqualify the impressive turnaround Washington has undergone in just one year, there's no doubt that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to exceed expectations set for him before he even stepped onto an NFL field.

On Sunday, according to the team's public relations staff, Daniels set even more history by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for five or more touchdowns and rush for 65 or more yards in a single game.

There was a time when this type of record would not have been achievable, as athletic quarterbacks were considered rarities, and many coaches didn't know how to maximize their potential fully.

Furthermore, many athletic quarterbacks before Daniels were also viewed as less passers and more playmakers, limiting their ability to impact the game from the pocket.

But Daniels isn't just another athlete playing quarterback and these days not only are coaches better equipped to feature talents like his, they're seeking out opportunities to do so.

By throwing for 258 yards, five touchdowns, and rushing for 81 yards on nine carries, it is highly likely Daniels will set yet another record when the week is done, as he's currently tied for the most Rookie of the Week awards in a single season.

Not a bad way to get a career started, no matter where the bar was set when you arrived.

