Commanders' Jamison Crowder Talks Game-Winning TD vs. Eagles
Not too many Washington Commanders bingo cards had a game-winning touchdown from Jamison Crowder at the beginning of the year, but that's exactly what happened as the team beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.
With six seconds to go, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels found Crowder in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead score. It was Crowder's second touchdown of the day, making him one of the most valuable players in the win.
“It feels great," Crowder said postgame. "I mean, obviously, man, it was a tough, tough ball game. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but at the end of the day, man, we were able to pull the win out. We’re getting ready. On to the next one.”
Crowder has only played in four games this year, and just two after returning to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.
Crowder's teammates praised him for battling the adversity he has faced all year long.
“Yea, he was amazing," Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner said postgame. "I know it’s been tough being hurt but watching him get ready and watching him prepare is fun to see that moment after everything he’s been through this season it was really cool to watch.”
If the Commanders are going to make a run in the playoffs, they will need Crowder and his veteran leadership and resilience.
"He's been great for our young guys. ... He came back in, he never missed a beat. And I think that's the cool thing about the NFL when you got guys who just grind, man, and when their moments come up, they just have a knack of making the plays. And that's who JC is. He's a great teammate, he's a great player," Terry McLaurin said.
Crowder and the Commanders can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.
