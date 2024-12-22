Commander Country

Cowboys, 49ers Eliminated From Playoffs After Commanders Beat Eagles

The Washington Commanders are sending their rivals home for the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler (31) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are one step closer to the postseason after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 in Week 16 at Northwest Stadium.

While the Commanders haven't quite clinched a playoff berth yet, they have put the final nail in the coffin of some of the teams still on their tail.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Commanders beat the Eagles.

The Arizona Cardinals were also eliminated after their loss to the Carolina Panthers in overtime moments after the Commanders pulled off their win.

Now, there are only four teams vying for two Wild Card spots. The Green Bay Packers can claim one of those spots if they beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders only need one more win to officially clinch their spot, and they can get that as early as next week in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, who are still able to make the playoffs.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Falcons is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

