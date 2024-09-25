Commanders LB Praises Cardinals' Kyler Murray
The Washington Commanders are still celebrating their Week 3 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they have to flip the page quickly as they visit the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals have quarterback Kyler Murray leading the way, and he's someone that Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is very familiar with.
"We’ve got to enjoy this win and start getting the body right now, and get ready to play a really good Arizona team and another really good quarterback," Wagner said.
Wagner has spent his entire career in the NFC West, so he has played Murray and the Cardinals twice per year throughout his life in the NFL. Now, he gets another chance to face them as a member of the Commanders.
Murray, 27, is off to a strong start with the Cardinals this season. He has completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 635 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He's done a good job at taking care of the football, and he'll have his eyes wide open facing the Commanders defense, which has allowed the fourth-most points in the NFL so far this season.
Only the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers have given up more points, so the Commanders need to bring their A game when facing Murray and the Cardinals.
