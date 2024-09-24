Commander Country

Commanders Make Massive Jump in Power Rankings

The Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) in the 2nd quarter during Monday Night Football on September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals lost 38-33.
Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) in the 2nd quarter during Monday Night Football on September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals lost 38-33. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are winners of two straight after a 38-33 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The win makes a big statement that the Commanders are very different than the four-win team they were a year ago.

That's why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr has the Commanders at No. 14 in his latest power rankings, 12 spots higher than the previous week.

"Jayden Daniels has been meeting the moment for two straight weeks now. Above and beyond his rookie counterparts, he has put his team consistently in position to win games and is delivering clutch throws in those games to facilitate wins. While quarterbacks with more tools often find themselves further ahead earlier on in their rookie season, Daniels is blowing away the RGIII comparisons and creating his own very promising narrative in D.C," Orr writes.

No team made as big of a jump in the league than the Commanders, and a big part of that has been Daniels.

Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground, proving to be a real dual threat.

The Commanders will look to win their third game in a row when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

