Commanders' Jayden Daniels Shows 'Poise' in Win vs. Bengals
The Washington Commanders have a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels under center, but he looked like a 10-year veteran in the team's 38-33 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.
Coach Dan Quinn spoke highly of Daniels following the victory.
“He’s a really cool customer and he’s got real poise about him," Quinn said. "He knew the importance of the ball and the decision making for that. He could get them into short fields and chances to go, his ability to know when to and when not to make a play with his legs, we’ve seen a lot of this in practice and now it’s carrying over into the games where with the decision making, sliding, going, taking the shot. I thought it was a really strong performance from him.”
During the game, Daniels was able to get on the same page with wide receiver Terry McLaurin. In the first two weeks, McLaurin recorded just 39 yards, but against the Bengals, he hit the century mark with 100 yards and a touchdown to ice the game late in the fourth quarter.
“Hey, that kid has poise, man," McLaurin said postgame. "I think he grew up tonight. On that deep pass to me, that was a little bit of double coverage, and I’ve been pushing and pushing and pushing like trust me with that safety flat, and give me enough air I can go get it. And for us to make that play, and for him to continue to make throws like that, use his feet to get first downs, the dude is tough, man, and he grew up tonight. He’s been doing a great job in camp making those throws, but to come out here and do it when you’ve got to have it with the game on the line — that’s what great players are about, and I think he’s going to be well on his way if he continues to work.”
Daniels is already wowing just three games into his career, and if he continues along the trajectory that he's on, the Commanders could emerge as one of the best teams in the league.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Upset Bengals in Monday Night Shootout
• Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Humbled in Loss to Commanders
• Commanders Make Massive Jump in Power Rankings