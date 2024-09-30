Commanders 'Captain' Has Breakout Game in Win vs. Cardinals
The Washington Commanders are flying home in good spirits after a 42-14 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 at State Farm Stadium.
Before the game, running back Jeremy McNichols was named a captain by coach Dan Quinn, and he wanted to repay the favor to his team.
“It means everything," McNichols said when being named a captain. "We all put in this work. Honestly, the hours and just to have the opportunity to go out there and help my team win, that’s all I can do when the opportunity comes.”
McNichols certainly delivered, taking the backup running back role from Austin Ekeler after he went down with a concussion in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. After scoring just one touchdown in his career up until yesterday's game (which came almost four years ago), McNichols found the end zone twice against the Cardinals.
Even though McNichols had the best game of his career, he was quick to give the credit to his teammates.
“It was a team deal," McNichols said. "The offensive line was blocking their butts off. The tight ends (and) receivers out there made my job easier. I’m just out there to help my team win.”
With McNichols stepping up in the captain role, he has the team motivated and ready to go for the rest of the season, which continues in Week 5 when the Cleveland Browns come to town.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Downplaying Facing Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury
• Commanders Must Adjust with Austin Ekeler Out vs. Cardinals
• Commanders Presenting 'Big Time Test' For Cardinals in Week 4