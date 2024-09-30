Commander Country

Commanders 'Captain' Has Breakout Game in Win vs. Cardinals

Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols had a career game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) scores a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) scores a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are flying home in good spirits after a 42-14 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 at State Farm Stadium.

Before the game, running back Jeremy McNichols was named a captain by coach Dan Quinn, and he wanted to repay the favor to his team.

“It means everything," McNichols said when being named a captain. "We all put in this work. Honestly, the hours and just to have the opportunity to go out there and help my team win, that’s all I can do when the opportunity comes.”

McNichols certainly delivered, taking the backup running back role from Austin Ekeler after he went down with a concussion in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. After scoring just one touchdown in his career up until yesterday's game (which came almost four years ago), McNichols found the end zone twice against the Cardinals.

Even though McNichols had the best game of his career, he was quick to give the credit to his teammates.

“It was a team deal," McNichols said. "The offensive line was blocking their butts off. The tight ends (and) receivers out there made my job easier. I’m just out there to help my team win.”

With McNichols stepping up in the captain role, he has the team motivated and ready to go for the rest of the season, which continues in Week 5 when the Cleveland Browns come to town.

