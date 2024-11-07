How the Commanders Have Impressed Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin
Ashburn, VA. -- The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On the other side, of course, the Steelers are also prepping for the Commanders.
While the public praise and national attention might lend a hint to Pittsburgh that this Washington team is very different from the version it has seen before, head coach Mike Tomlin knows it intimately from studying this week's matchup between the two two-loss teams.
"I'm really impressed with, first and foremost, what they're doing offensively, on their young signal caller. Quarterback mobility is an asset to him [Jayden Daniels], but I've been really impressed by his prudent use of it," Tomlin said ahead of this weekend's matchup. "Not only him, but you've got to acknowledge Coach [Kliff] Kingsbury as the architect of it, their ability to prudently utilize his mobility, particularly in weighty moments, to keep the defense off balance, to win lines to gain, to score points, it shows up in a lot of situational statistics or circumstances. "
Tomlin also praised the Commanders' ability to find the end zone on the ground in a passing league, leading the NFL currently with 15 rushing touchdowns - four of those coming from Daniels himself.
But it doesn't end there. Tomlin also praised the offense's ability to convert on fourth downs, 11-for-11 so far this season, and commented on their willingness to go for it in the first place as something that stands out.
"You couple that with their unique ball security. They've turned the ball over three times in nine games. I think that's a record of some description through nine games in the NFL. They've thrown two interceptions, and they've fumbled one time," Tomlin added. "You lead the league in rushing touchdowns, you're running the ball as effectively as a collective as they are - and you've only turned it over three times in nine games - man, you're going to be 7-2."
Of course, the Washington defense has also made its mark on the opposing coach for this weekend. Specifically on their ability to cap explosive passes, something the Steelers like to lean on and quarterback Russell Wilson is exceptionally good at trying.
"They're highly fundamental. They're very rarely out of place. They don't give up big plays," Tomlin said about the Commanders' defense. "Their inside linebacker tandem not only is a catalyst for them in terms of play-making and energy, but you see how they thoughtfully utilize their talent schematically."
Tomlin wasn't short on his compliments, reaching into the roster to pull praise out for linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, safety Jeremy Chinn, and more.
Of course, Tomlin is way too experienced and savvy a head coach to do anything but compliment Washington. He's not interested in giving his opponent an edge they haven't earned.
However, listening to him talk about this Commanders squad his comments sounded real and authentic, like a man who knows his own gritty and scrappy team is about to get into quite the fist fight in Week 10.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Lattimore Ready to For New Start with the Commanders
• ‘I Don't Really Know What's Going On’ … Marshon Lattimore Discusses Recent Injury
• Marshon Lattimore a ‘No-Brainer’ Addition to Commanders Defense