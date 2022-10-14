Commanders Hold Slim Lead Over Bears at Halftime in Offensive Struggle

The Washington Commanders will enter the locker room at Soldier Field with a 3-0 lead over the Chicago Bears after putting together a scoring drive late in the second quarter.

The Commanders had little offensive opportunity in the game's opening quarter, in large part due to significant ball control from the Bears' offense.

Chicago, led by quarterback Justin Fields, held possession for nearly 11 minutes, spearheaded by an 11-play, 61-yard drive that ended inside the Washington five-yard line after Commanders defensive end Efe Obada deflected a Fields pass high into the air, ultimately coming down in defensive tackle Jonathan Allen's hands.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz threw just one pass - an 18-yard completion to tight end Cole Turner - as the offense netted 29 total yards in the first 15 minute.

Chicago continued to set itself up favorably, as Roquan Smith sacked Wentz on 3rd and 5 to open up the second quarter and Bears running back Khalil Herbert ripped off a 64-yard run on the next offensive play.

The turning point of the drive came on 2nd and Goal, when Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin wide open in the endzone but overthrew him. A Fields scramble set up 4th and Goal from the 1, and Herbert was stood up, as Washington's defense once again came up big in the red zone.

Following the big goal-line stand, the two teams traded short drives and punts for a majority of the quarter before the Commanders put together their best drive of the night.

A pair of penalties on Chicago's secondary helped Washington move the chains, and an 18-yard run by J.D. McKissic moved the Commanders well within field goal range. Receiver Curtis Samuel dropped two passes, including one that could've gone for a touchdown and ultimately proved to come back to bite Washington.

Still, Joey Slye knocked in a 38-yard field goal to put the Commanders on top with 50 seconds to play, and the defense once again made a stand to keep Washington on top entering the break.

Wentz closed the half at 5 of 14 for 57 yards while being sacked twice. He hit his right hand on the hand of a Chicago defensive lineman on the final series and appeared bothered by it the rest of the way.

Rookie Brian Robinson Jr., making his first professional start, had seven rushes for 19 yards in the opening half. Terry McLaurin was Washington's leading receiver with two receptions for 31 yards.

Allen limped off the field late for Washington, and Fields was slow to get up after a pair of big hits, ultimately staying in the game.

The Commanders will receive the kickoff to start the second half, looking to build off their last drive and add to their small advantage.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter at @DFlickDraft

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.