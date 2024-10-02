Commanders Blueprint for Continued Success
After defeating the Arizona Cardinals 42-14, the Washington Commanders are riding high. But as much as it feels good to be on a 3-game winning streak, Commander's coach Dan Quinn knows that celebrating the moment is only part of the equation. What truly matters is staying focused and continuing to grow.
Quinn is pushing the team to move past just celebrating and start analyzing how they can continuously grow. He's all about improvement and not just getting caught up in the win. Here are four key strategies, according to Commanders coach Dan Quinn, that can help them stay on top:
Feel the Win, Embrace the Moment
The win against the Cardinals wasn't just about the number on the scoreboard. It was a product of Washington's hard work and preparation. As Quinn said, "You want them to feel the emotion in the locker room after the win...They've worked really hard to put themself into that space to do that. So, seeing that and feeling that, that's a good thing."
No Tickets to the Roller Coaster
We all know football is a long season, and it's easy to ride the highs and get crushed by the lows. As Quinn emphasized, "What you don't want to do is no tickets to the roller coaster." That means not getting caught up in emotions after a win or a loss and staying level-headed.
A Process, Not a Quick Fix
This victory wasn't about one lucky play it was the result of a disciplined process the Commanders have been following every week. Quinn explained, "We have a real process that we go through every single week to go get us ready to play. And so that begins today and all the way through tomorrow and into Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we have a theme of every day." A routine that's going to prepare them for the next match-up—Cleveland on Sunday.
The Obsession with Getting Better
The win against Arizona is in the books, but the real question now is, how do the Commanders get even better? Quinn put it perfectly: "Just an absolute obsession on things that we can improve on." While Jayden Daniels had a strong game, there's still room to improve on offense and defense. "Because quite honestly, we think we can improve in a lot of areas. And so that's the challenge to do the things that are really hard to do and you got to do them a lot," Quinn added.
The victory over the Cardinals was a sign of progress, but for the Commanders, it's just a step. With the right mindset—embracing the process, avoiding emotional highs and lows, and being obsessed with improvement—the team can continue to build on their success. The Cleveland Browns are next on their stop, and with it, a new opportunity to grow.
