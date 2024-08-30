Commanders Assistant GM Finds Comfort With Jayden Daniels
Any NFL rebuild seems to begin at the comfort of the quarterback position. The most important position in football, the Washington Commanders are confident they got their guy in No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
The LSU product brings a great deal of versatility within the offense as a dual-threat talent, and his Heisman campaign in his final year of college football proves his growth leading up to the NFL.
Listed as the Week 1 starter, the Commanders have their guy in Daniels. For a team looking to rebuild and build off a four-win season a year ago, knowing they have their quarterback brings comfort and makes growth easier.
Washington assistant general manager Lance Newmark spoke about the benefits of having Daniels and knowing he's the quarterback of the future.
“Yeah, I think that's a huge part of it. When you have that it allows you to do so many things because that's obviously the most important thing that you can have," Newmark said. "And when you're comfortable there and when you feel like you have the ability to win games with that person, it allows you to really explore every option outside of that."
Whether it be offensive help with weapons or protection from the offensive line, the Commander can focus on improving in those areas to help their young quarterback -- rather than looking for a young quarterback to usher in a new era.
"So, this is a unique situation where we're going with a young guy and we're very excited about that. It's a little bit like I guess the [Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew] Stafford experience, but I don’t know," Newark said. "I feel like we're a better team here than we were at that point in Detroit, but yeah, the quarterback situation allows you to do so much when you feel comfortable there and when you feel excited about what you're doing.”
Daniels' exciting style of play will help bring some thrill to Washington while allowing the Commanders short-term flexibility to really build a team around him. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will be able to get creative while the front office will be able to make small tweaks so the team can maximize his potential.
