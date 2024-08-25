Commander Country

Washington Commanders Coach Shares Unique Take on Roster Cuts

The Washington Commanders have to trim their roster down to 53 on Tuesday, but that's not how they are viewing things.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn smiles before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn smiles before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders currently have 90 players on the roster going into tonight's game against the New England Patriots, but by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, they will have to be down to 53.

However, coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders front office doesn't exactly view it that way.

"There's like a razor thin line to stand on because really the way we kind of look at it now, it's a 70-man roster that there's veterans that can go onto practice squad and get activations up," Quinn said. "So, we think bigger into that space. And so sometimes those veterans at a certain spot, if you needed depth that would provide at a third, let's call it at a position versus a rookie that we think is gonna keep making the strides. But, it's been a big change adding the veterans onto the practice squad where your scope can go a little bit bigger. It's always a hard conversation to have for either ball player, whether it's the veteran or the rookie, but at the end of it just, we'll always kind of decide on just the competitive nature of what we've seen and make the decision from there.”

All players cut by any of the 32 teams will go to the waiver wire after Tuesday and they will be able to be claimed by any team that isn't the one that just cut them. All players that pass through waivers unclaimed will be able to sign with a practice squad.

Majority of the Commanders practice squad will consist of players that are cut before Tuesday, so that is who Quinn and the coaching staff are looking at so they can build an overall cohesive group going into the season.

