Commanders Coach Empathizes With Cowboys Injury Woes

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with injuries and the Washington Commanders could benefit.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn talks to his team during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn talks to his team during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are set to face an injury-ridden Dallas Cowboys team in Week 12.

The Cowboys have injuries from top to bottom, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. This has changed their entire trajectory as the Cowboys now sit at 3-7 and likely heading for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Commanders coach and former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had some words about how Dallas and every team has to deal with injuries in the latter half of the season.

"It's a different scheme, a different group of how they feature the players," Quinn said. "So, I'll get more into them as I dig into the week, but really, I can only comment on my time with them, but not how they feature the guys and the injuries that could come up. At this time of year, well, every time of year, that's one of the hard parts of our league, is injuries and dealing with them. And so, it's the part of the game that sucks and how do you keep developing the next player to be into that space to go. But all teams deal with it, and it is hard.”

The Commanders will look to take advantage of the Cowboys being down their top players as they look to snap a two-game losing streak.

