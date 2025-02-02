Commander Country

Raiders coach Pete Carroll hiring Commanders assistant coach to new staff

The Washington Commanders are going to lose coaches with all the success they're having, and the first one has left the building.

David Harrison

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Forgive the pun, but it appears Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is raiding one of the most successful coaching staffs from the 2024 NFL season. After improving the team's record a staggering eight wins there was some anticipation the Washington Commanders might lose some good people.

The primary fear entering the offseason was that offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury would be lured away from the Commanders by a head coaching gig, but he's decided to stay and pulled out of consideration for the last job available with the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. got some invites to interview, but it appears for the time being Washington will be able to retain his services as well.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And then there's assistant special teams coach John Glenn, who was Carroll's linebackers coach for six years with the Seattle Seahawks. He is the first coach leaving the Commanders, headed to be the Raiders' linebackers coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Raiders will be Glenn's third NFL team of employment after entering the league in 2012 a Seahawks' coaching assistant. He'll join his second-consecutive new coaching staff looking to turn around a four-win team, only Las Vegas picks sixth in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, and it doesn't currently appear that there's a Jayden Daniels waiting for them to take like Washington did.

READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Former Commanders president Jason Wright lands unique new job

• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?

• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason

• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News