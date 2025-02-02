Raiders coach Pete Carroll hiring Commanders assistant coach to new staff
Forgive the pun, but it appears Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is raiding one of the most successful coaching staffs from the 2024 NFL season. After improving the team's record a staggering eight wins there was some anticipation the Washington Commanders might lose some good people.
The primary fear entering the offseason was that offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury would be lured away from the Commanders by a head coaching gig, but he's decided to stay and pulled out of consideration for the last job available with the New Orleans Saints.
Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. got some invites to interview, but it appears for the time being Washington will be able to retain his services as well.
And then there's assistant special teams coach John Glenn, who was Carroll's linebackers coach for six years with the Seattle Seahawks. He is the first coach leaving the Commanders, headed to be the Raiders' linebackers coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The Raiders will be Glenn's third NFL team of employment after entering the league in 2012 a Seahawks' coaching assistant. He'll join his second-consecutive new coaching staff looking to turn around a four-win team, only Las Vegas picks sixth in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, and it doesn't currently appear that there's a Jayden Daniels waiting for them to take like Washington did.
