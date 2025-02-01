Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players
The Washington Commanders 2024 season went further than many had imagined before the season began. The Commanders finished the regular season 12-5 earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2020 and went on to defeat the Buccaneers and Lions in the Wild Card and Divisional rounds before getting bounced by the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
Washington is well ahead of their rebuild and the future is bright in the DMV area all thanks to a franchise that decided to go all-in on turning the fortunes around. New ownership, front office staff, coaching staff, and roster have all helped ease this transition into the new Washington Commanders.
The Commanders' strength this season was their offense. Washingtons offense was incredible under first-year play caller Kliff Kingsbury and that likely wouldn't have happened if the Commanders hadn't nailed their draft pick by taking Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Bringing in Daniels and pairing him with the likes of Terry McLaurin, Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson Jr., and Zach Ertz allowed Daniels to excel in just his first season.
It was the perfect formula for a quick change, but there is still improvement needed as the Commanders continue their climb to greatness. Even though there are always ways to get better, the offense ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense (369.6 ypg), 17th in passing offense (215.6 ypg), third in rushing offense (154.1 ypg), fifth in scoring offense (28.5 ppg), fifth in red zone offense (63.4%), and sixth in third-down offense (45.6%).
The Commanders could fill some holes at skill positions this offseason but they likely will want to strengthen their offensive line a bit more to give Daniels more time in the pocket to deliver the ball. Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out through the 2024-25 season.
Highest Graded:
1. QB Jayden Daniels
PFF Grade: 90.6
2. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
PFF Grade: 88.4
3. QB Marcus Mariota
PFF Grade: 88.3
4. WR Terry McLaurin
PFF Grade: 82.1
5. T Cornelius Lucas
PFF Grade: 74.1
Lowest Graded:
1. WR K.J. Osborne
PFF Grade: 44.7
2. T Trent Scott
PFF Grade: 46.1
3. TE John Bates
PFF Grade: 47.3
4. C Michael Deiter
PFF Grade: 51.2
5. TE Ben Sinnott
PFF Grade: 53.2
