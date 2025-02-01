Commander Country

Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders offensive players from the 2024-25 season, per Pro Football Focus.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
/ Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders 2024 season went further than many had imagined before the season began. The Commanders finished the regular season 12-5 earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2020 and went on to defeat the Buccaneers and Lions in the Wild Card and Divisional rounds before getting bounced by the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Washington is well ahead of their rebuild and the future is bright in the DMV area all thanks to a franchise that decided to go all-in on turning the fortunes around. New ownership, front office staff, coaching staff, and roster have all helped ease this transition into the new Washington Commanders.

The Commanders' strength this season was their offense. Washingtons offense was incredible under first-year play caller Kliff Kingsbury and that likely wouldn't have happened if the Commanders hadn't nailed their draft pick by taking Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Bringing in Daniels and pairing him with the likes of Terry McLaurin, Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson Jr., and Zach Ertz allowed Daniels to excel in just his first season.

It was the perfect formula for a quick change, but there is still improvement needed as the Commanders continue their climb to greatness. Even though there are always ways to get better, the offense ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense (369.6 ypg), 17th in passing offense (215.6 ypg), third in rushing offense (154.1 ypg), fifth in scoring offense (28.5 ppg), fifth in red zone offense (63.4%), and sixth in third-down offense (45.6%).

The Commanders could fill some holes at skill positions this offseason but they likely will want to strengthen their offensive line a bit more to give Daniels more time in the pocket to deliver the ball. Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out through the 2024-25 season.

Highest Graded:

1. QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniel
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.6

2. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Chris Rodriguez Jr
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 88.4

3. QB Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariot
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 88.3

4. WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLauri
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 82.1

5. T Cornelius Lucas

Cornelius Luca
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 74.1

Lowest Graded:

1. WR K.J. Osborne

K.J. Osbor
August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 44.7

2. T Trent Scott

Trent Scot
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Trent Scott (73) celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 46.1

3. TE John Bates

John Bate
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.3

4. C Michael Deiter

Michael Deite
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Michael Deiter (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 51.2

5. TE Ben Sinnott

Ben Sinnot
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.2

READ MORE: Commanders' Jayden Daniels receives love from Chiefs' star Travis Kelce, 'I'm a fan'

