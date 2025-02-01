Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders defensive players
The Washington Commanders reached heights in 2024 that they hadn't seen in over 30 years; something both the fanbase and the franchise needed to have a more optimistic outcome on the future of the organization. After going 12-5 in the regular season, Washington reached the playoffs and came away with two upset victories over the Buccaneers and Lions to reach the NFC Championship game. Unfortunately, the Commanders ended up losing the game to send them to the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders' 2024 season is highlighted by their strong offensive play. However, their defense picked things up later in the year despite having an up-and-down season that saw them enter 2024 with tons of hype behind head coach Dan Quinn, who is defensive-minded, along with a front seven that was thought to be one of the best of the game with players like Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, and Jonathan Allen all being key cogs in the machine.
The defense middled for much of the season and while originally thought of as the team's weakness, their passing defense ended up being their strong suit thanks to bringing in a strong safety tandem, nickel corner, rookie Mike Sainristil, and veteran Marshon Lattimore later in the year.
On the year, the Commanders' defense ranked 13th in the NFL in total defense (326.9 ypg), third in passing defense (189.8 ypg), 29th in rushing defense (137.1 ypg), 18th in scoring defense (23.0 ppg), 22nd in red zone defense (60.4%), and 15th on third-down (38.2%). While the Commanders will want to focus on stopping the run and preventing opposing offenses from scoring, there is promise but they will have to do their due diligence in rebuilding the roster to be able to address those problematic areas.
Here is how the Washington Commanders defensive players graded out through the 2024-25 NFL season.
Highest Graded:
1. LB Bobby Wagner
PFF Grade: 88.3
2. LB Nick Bellore
PFF Grade: 86.2
3. EDGE Jamin Davis
PFF Grade: 71.2
4. Darrick Forrest
PFF Grade: 66.2
5. CB Mike Sainristil
PFF Grade: 65.8
Lowest Graded:
1. DL Phidarian Mathis
PFF Grade: 32.3
2. CB Emmanuel Forbes
PFF Grade: 35.4
3. EDGE Andre Jones Jr.
PFF Grade: 39.3
4. LB Mykal Walker
PFF Grade: 39.6
5. CB Marshon Lattimore
PFF Grade: 41.1
READ MORE: Hall of Famer says Commanders have 'winning formula' with Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Analyst cautions Commanders with big free agency move
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels awarded Offensive Rookie of the Year
• Washington Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels and GM Adam Peters' achievements recognized
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels receives love from Chiefs' star Travis Kelce, 'I'm a fan'