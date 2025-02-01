Commander Country

Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders defensive players

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders defensive players from the 2024-25 season, per Pro Football Focus.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders reached heights in 2024 that they hadn't seen in over 30 years; something both the fanbase and the franchise needed to have a more optimistic outcome on the future of the organization. After going 12-5 in the regular season, Washington reached the playoffs and came away with two upset victories over the Buccaneers and Lions to reach the NFC Championship game. Unfortunately, the Commanders ended up losing the game to send them to the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders' 2024 season is highlighted by their strong offensive play. However, their defense picked things up later in the year despite having an up-and-down season that saw them enter 2024 with tons of hype behind head coach Dan Quinn, who is defensive-minded, along with a front seven that was thought to be one of the best of the game with players like Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, and Jonathan Allen all being key cogs in the machine.

The defense middled for much of the season and while originally thought of as the team's weakness, their passing defense ended up being their strong suit thanks to bringing in a strong safety tandem, nickel corner, rookie Mike Sainristil, and veteran Marshon Lattimore later in the year.

On the year, the Commanders' defense ranked 13th in the NFL in total defense (326.9 ypg), third in passing defense (189.8 ypg), 29th in rushing defense (137.1 ypg), 18th in scoring defense (23.0 ppg), 22nd in red zone defense (60.4%), and 15th on third-down (38.2%). While the Commanders will want to focus on stopping the run and preventing opposing offenses from scoring, there is promise but they will have to do their due diligence in rebuilding the roster to be able to address those problematic areas.

Here is how the Washington Commanders defensive players graded out through the 2024-25 NFL season.

Highest Graded:

1. LB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagne
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 88.3

2. LB Nick Bellore

Nick Bellor
Washington Commanders linebacker Nick Bellore (57) tackles Detroit Lions kick return Craig Reynolds (13) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 86.2

3. EDGE Jamin Davis

Jamin Davi
Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) reacts after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 71.2

4. Darrick Forrest

Darrick Forres
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 66.2

5. CB Mike Sainristil

Mike Sainristi
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates an interception against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 65.8

Lowest Graded:

1. DL Phidarian Mathis

Phidarian Mathi
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 32.3

2. CB Emmanuel Forbes

Emmanuel Forbe
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 35.4

3. EDGE Andre Jones Jr.

Andre Jones Jr
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (50) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 39.3

4. LB Mykal Walker

Mykal Walke
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Mykal Walker (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 39.6

5. CB Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimor
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) next to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the end of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 41.1

READ MORE: Hall of Famer says Commanders have 'winning formula' with Jayden Daniels

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• Analyst cautions Commanders with big free agency move

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels awarded Offensive Rookie of the Year

• Washington Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels and GM Adam Peters' achievements recognized

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels receives love from Chiefs' star Travis Kelce, 'I'm a fan'

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News